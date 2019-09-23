DHS making changes when it comes to migrants with serious illnesses

The Department of Homeland Security has decided to make some changes when it comes to migrants with serious illnesses after receiving harsh criticism from civil rights groups.

After it was announced the Trump administration would not consider a migrant’s medical condition when making deportation decisions, public outcry and lawsuits by various civil rights groups followed.

Last Thursday, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security announced they will allow undocumented immigrants with serious medical conditions to apply for asylum in the U.S.

Congressman Henry Cuellar, a member of the Defense Appropriations Committee spoke about his thoughts on the DHS’ decision.

Cuellar says the illnesses DHS refers to are not just the common cold and adds each illness will be looked at on a case by case basis.

The congressman says we don’t want to have open borders; however, there are certain circumstances that we have to provide the assistance.

Cuellar says that DHS is still categorizing what classifies as a serious illness.

According to DHS, this decision will re-open about 400 cases which they will have to look into individually.

One of the groups that sued the DHS called the reversal an encouraging development.