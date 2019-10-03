DHS moves forward with plans to collect migrant DNA

The Trump administration is moving forward with a plan to collect DNA of migrants being held in custody, that's according to an official with the Department of Homeland Security.

The law mandates the DHS collect DNA samples from detained migrants with criminal backgrounds, but the DHS has been using an exception put in place back in 2010.

Earlier this year, ICE began using DNA testing along parts of the U.S. border with Mexico.

They say the testing helped them determine which migrants were really with families and who was pretending so that they could enter the U.S.

