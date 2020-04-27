Congressman Cuellar discusses stimulus checks on Digital News Desk

With businesses set to being the process of opening up, many hope the economic sting that has been felt by businesses can start to get better.



Monday morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar was interviewed by the KGNS Digital News Desk about what he sees the federal government's role is moving that forward.



He talked about the phase four of the government's stimulus plan.



He says that talks are now underway on a possible CARES 2 stimulus proposal, but concedes that this might not have full bi-partisan backing.

"Were getting indications again, I don't want to get into democrats or republicans but you know what I am, but the other side is starting to say this won't be as easy so the other one is going to be a little more difficult. There is talk about doing another stimulus check, to some folks it's interesting because a lot of questions have come up, for example if you're married you get 1,200 and 500 per child but if you're an American citizen, you have an American child, but you're married to someone who is not a citizen the whole family is prohibited from getting monies so there's a lot of things we might want to look at to see how we address that."

He adds that if a second CARES Act is worked on, he hopes it would go to help hospitals, small businesses, and unemployed workers.