Local woman gives out homemade disinfectant to neighbors

Stories of people helping people continue to pour into the KGNS newsroom.



Today we share the story of a local woman who is giving back by helping her neighbors with disinfecting products.

In bright colors, a sign reads "we will get through this soon, Laredo" in front of the home of Lorna Velasco Pinson.



Next to it are several bottles of disinfecting solution Pinson has prepared to give out for free for her neighbors.



The solution is simply bleach and water, but with the difficulty many have faced finding bleach led Pinson to create the bottles.



She says its just her small way of giving back during this pandemic.

Lorna velsasco pinson/ helping others: they are thankful and I appreciate that they want to give me money but I don't ask for money. I am really happy just to help, some of these people are really nice. This morning someone gave me a bag of treats, but, I really don't need anyone to give me anything. I am just so happy we are safe and I'm so happy about that.

