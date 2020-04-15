DPS offers options for license renewals

With so many state governmental offices closed, many people who need to renew their drivers licenses may be wondering just how they will be able to renew their licenses.



Governor Abbott's closure notice affected all DMV offices, including Laredo's.



That means many people who need to renew their drivers licenses will able to do so, at least not in person.



DPS officials say that anyone with a license expiration date of March 13th and after will be allowed to download a waiver from the DPS website during the COVID-19 closure.



Anyone with a date before that will need to use online services.

DPS reps say if anyone has any questions they can contact the DPS offices in Austin at 512-424-2600.