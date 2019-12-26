DOA on the lookout for man who scammed local food bank

When football season comes along in south Texas, you know that the majority of the public's allegiance is to the Dallas Cowboys.

So the idea of being able to meet two of their most famous players is a dream many would love to see come true. However, for a local non-profit it was a dream that turned into a nightmare- and cost them big time.

The Dallas Cowboys are considered America’s team and their players are some of the most famous athletes in the states. The idea of meeting quarterback Dak Prescott and tight end Jason Witten would be any fans wish come true.

But it's this wishful thinking that opens the doors to the evils lurking out there.

"South Texas is a popular base for the Dallas Cowboys, and we thought it would be a natural seller when you say, ‘hey, we're bringing you Dak Prescott, we're bringing you Jason Witten.’ Two star players that everybody goes ‘wow,’ so I guess it was very frustrating for everyone involved."

It would be a unique experience to rub elbows with the likes of Prescott and Witten, it also seemed like the best way to raise some money, according to South Texas Food Bank board member Erasmo Villarreal.

"We were looking at a fundraiser of something different for the community, something that would be able to generate funds to help us feed the needy."

Back in October 2017, 41-year-old Timothy Barnes Gardner reached out to the food bank posing as a CEO for Integrity Marketing Associations.

He claimed his business contracted professional athletes to make appearances for non-profit organizations, so he offered up an opportunity to bring Prescott and Witten to the gateway city.

"The individual that was contracted to do this, apparently his credentials showed that he had done this before and that was his business. So we're going along, everything’s fine, everything fine and our executive director was the one obviously dealing with this individual right and left through email and through phone."

Then all of a sudden, communication with Gardner went silent.

"That's when we decided to you know, let's just put a hold on this whole thing and let's try to unravel it before anything else goes on and at that point in time we decided that as a board, the board to take action and decided to pursue this individual through the District Attorney's Office."

During the scheme Gardner was able to scam the food bank out of $41,000.

We're told that money came from their operation accounts.

The District Attorney's Office is on the lookout for Gardner. He is wanted for both theft of property and deception.