DPS shedding light on distracted driving

Hundreds of Texans have lost their lives due to distracted driving, that’s according to the Department of Transportation.

As a result, the Texas Department of Public Safety is bringing awareness to drivers this month.

DPS is asking that motorists reduce distractions every time they are behind the wheel.

In 2018, more than 96,000 crashes were a result of distracted driving.

So remember to always drive with your full attention no matter what because the consequences can be deadly.