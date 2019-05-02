Car chase ends in crash as suspects flee on foot

A traffic stop ended in a chase on I-35 early this morning.

According to DPS spokesman, Sgt. Erick Estrada, the driver of a truck heading northbound on US 83 came to a stop, which is when three people got out of the truck and fled on foot.

The trooper was able to catch only one of the individuals who fled, that’s when the driver took off again towards I-35 on mile marker 13 and crashed into a tractor-trailer.

Despite the crash, the driver continued until ending near a reach in the area.

DPS is still looking for the driver.

They say he is armed and dangerous and are asking the public to be patient as road crews clear the scene.

The driver is described to have a blue baseball cap and dark colored clothes.

Border Patrol is assisting in the search.