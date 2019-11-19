DPS awards students and their families turkeys for Thanksgiving

'Tis the season to be grateful! The Department of Public Safety is celebrating with students in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo with the seventh annual "Dando Gracias."

"Dando Gracias" is an event where DPS awards 100 students and families with turkeys they can enjoy for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Students with the highest academic grades across the elementary schools also receive trophies in appreciation of their hard work and dedication.

Sargent Erick Estrada says the troopers enjoy being able to serve the community in a different way.

"We're out there to protect and serve, but we're also here to put smiles, and you know to bring some enlightenment to their heart and bring some joy to the families, as well."

The ceremony was started by trooper Leopoldo Silva seven years ago.