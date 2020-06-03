DPS chase ends in car crash

An early morning chase ends with a man crashing into a brush.

These are images of the aftermath, after Border Patrol agents were asked to help DPS.

It allegedly began when the suspect failed to yield and led officers on a chase in south Laredo.

It ended when the driver crashed into the brush near the intersection of Napoleon Street and South Meadow Avenue.



The suspect was apprehended and a small bag of narcotics was found in the driver's possession.



DPS took custody of the individual and the vehicle, pending further investigation.