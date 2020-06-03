DPS chase ends in car crash

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An early morning chase ends with a man crashing into a brush.
These are images of the aftermath, after Border Patrol agents were asked to help DPS.
It allegedly began when the suspect failed to yield and led officers on a chase in south Laredo.
It ended when the driver crashed into the brush near the intersection of Napoleon Street and South Meadow Avenue.
The suspect was apprehended and a small bag of narcotics was found in the driver's possession.
DPS took custody of the individual and the vehicle, pending further investigation.