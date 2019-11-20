DPS chase ends in the arrests of two men wanted by authorities

According to DPS, two men were arrested after an individual wanted by authorities led them on a chase in west Laredo.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., a State Trooper conducted a traffic stop near Guerra Tire Shop. The passenger fled on foot and was caught shortly after.

The passenger, 22-year-old Ricardo Garza, was charged with evading arrest on foot and also had an active warrant for a parole violation. The driver, 47-year-old Jose A. Garza, was also arrested for an active warrant for a DWI.

Both were booked at the Webb County Jail.