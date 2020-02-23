DPS chase in south Laredo caught on camera

A high-speed chase ends in south Laredo early Sunday morning.

According to witnesses, it happened in south Laredo near LCC South.

Viewer video shows a black vehicle speed off with DPS vehicles chasing after it.

The occupants then allegedly get out of the vehicle and flee on foot.

Witnesses say that someone was taken into custody; however, none of the information has been confirmed by DPS.

