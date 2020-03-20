DPS offices closed for duration of outbreak

The office that handles drivers licenses in Texas will be closed for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

The reason they provide is the same as everyone else's: so as to prevent staff and guests from being potentially exposed.

We spoke with Sergeant Erik Estrada with the Department of Public Safety about what the office will be handling in the meantime.

"The services that we're doing here at the drivers license right now, are only for CDL licenses. Every other license, being your ID, or being your license, your regular driver license, you're gonna have to do that through online. Renew, change of address, or change of name. Everything's through online, through DPS.Texas.gov."

The order to close the office came from a recent declaration by Governor Greg Abbott.