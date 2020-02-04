DPS discovers cocaine inside car engine

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than four pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

At approximately 12:54 p.m. on Saturday, January 29th, a DPS trooper stopped a white GMC pickup traveling north on Interstate Highway 35 for a traffic violation.

The trooper then discovered one wrapped bundle of cocaine concealed within the vehicles engine compartment. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $397,769.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and charged with felony possession of controlled substance. Both were booked into the Webb County Jail.

DPS Criminal Investigation Division is further investigating this case.