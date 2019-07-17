DPS foils alleged human smuggling attempt

An alleged human smuggling attempt is foiled by a DPS state trooper on Tuesday.

The incident happened when a blue 2016 Toyota Corolla was pulled over at the corner of Cielito Lindo and Everton Drive for a traffic violation.

Over the course of the road-side investigation, the trooper called Border Patrol for assistance.

At this point, it was found that three of the passengers in the car were undocumented immigrants and taken in for processing.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Laredo was arrested and charged in the case.

