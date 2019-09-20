DPS hosting emergency preparedness event

September is National Preparedness month and the Texas Department of Public Safety is inviting the public to educate themselves on the basics of keeping their family and animals safe.

A free presentation on emergency management will be held at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, at September 20th.

This will provide the public with the opportunity to determine what to do during cases such as a flood, wildfire, earthquake, or any other disaster.

DPS will be offering free safety check on children’s car seats and Red Cross will be instructing CPR classes at the event.