DPS offers traveling tips to ensure safety during holidays

During the busiest traveling time of the year, the Department of Public Safety offers some tips to help get you to your destination safe and sound.

Under Operation CARE, which stands for crash, awareness, reduction, and effort, there will be an increase of troopers on the lookout for drivers not adhering to Texas laws.

For starters, those who may be drinking and driving: “If you can steer it, clear it,” meaning if you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize the impact on traffic or secondary accidents.

Also, move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, or any other vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Remember to also slow down in bad weather or heavy traffic, eliminate distractions while driving, and buckle up everyone in the car.

Also remind drivers not to drive when tired, and if you see a road hazard or if you observe anything suspicious, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.

On multi-lane roadways, always use the left lane for passing and the right lane for slower traffic.

Finally, before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and cargo is secured, and monitoring weather and road conditions before taking off is always helpful to better prepare.

During the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday, more than 74,000 traffic citations were issued by DPS troopers, including 956 seat belt and child safety restraint violations and 337 DWI arrests.