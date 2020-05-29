DPS office opens their doors to the public

As the state slowly opens up after temporarily shutting down due to COVID-19, many are ready to get back to business.



Here at home, a state office opened its doors.

On Friday, bright and early, the Texas Department of Public Safety office opened their doors.

Many have been waiting for months, just like Felipe Diaz.

"I came to bring my daughter for the permit," said Felipe.

Nearly two weeks ago the DPS main office announced they would be opening up in phases.

The first consisted of offices in the northwest and west Texas regions.

The second were offices in the south and central Texas regions, which included Webb County and Zapata, and the third phase are offices in north and southeast Texas regions.

However, people needing services must make an appointment online.

"The same day they announced we got in, it was very hard for us. My daughter had to go two or three times until she got through."

The online service allows customers to set up a specific date and time to book appointments to first time driver license registering for a commercial license and anyone who needs to take a driving test.

However, before anyone can set foot inside DPS is taking extensive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure customers and staff are as safe as possible during any transactions.

"There's a lot of new things that we need to adjust but I know for a fact that it's for the good of everybody," said Felipe. "To be more safe and secure for everybody."

By midsummer customers could schedule an appointment for all drivers license office transactions anywhere in the state

DPS will announce details on that phase at a later date.

Customers will be able to book appointments through the DPS website at www.DPS.Texas.gov.