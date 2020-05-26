DPS office services to be available by appointment only

As of Tuesday, you might be able to get your appointment for a new driver's license.

Under the orders of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety offices across the state will begin to reopen in phases.



As DPS offices reopen, they will be opening with limited services available, by appointment only, and with safety precautions in mind.



Webb County DPS will open it's doors next Friday, May 29th. However, the first set of appointments will be accessible online starting Tuesday, May 26th.

The only services available will be to customers trying to get a Texas driver's license for the first time, a commercial driver license, a learner's permit or ID, or those who want to take a driving test.



You can visit their website at www.DPS.Texas.gov to learn more.