DPS officers seize nearly 300 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety seizes nearly 300 pounds of illegal narcotics during a traffic stop.

DPS received word that a tractor-trailer had disregarded the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35.

The trooper was able to locate the truck and attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop and sent officers on a chase for over 40 miles.

When the vehicle eventually came to a stop, troopers were able to find eight bundles of marijuana inside the sleeper area of the truck.

The driver, 46-year-old Christopher Sedrick Brown, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and evading arrest.