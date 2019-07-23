DPS searching for car chase suspect

Authorities are on the lookout for a vehicle that sent them on a chase along I-35 Tuesday morning.

According to DPS, a vehicle pursuit was in progress on the northbound lane of I-35 near mile marker 18 that ended somewhere on Webb Road.

Right now DPS is searching for the vehicle which is causing traffic congestion on the northbound lane of I-35.

At this time, it is unclear what started the chase.

DPS says they are currently searching the vicinity around the Border Patrol checkpoint to locate the vehicle and possible driver in question.