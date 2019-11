State law enforcement is on the lookout after a suspect evaded arrest in north Laredo.

According to DPS the chase happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Mines Road area.

Authorities were in the process of conducting a traffic stop on a black vehicle, but instead the driver fled the scene and headed east on Las Cruces Drive towards I-35.

Troopers found the car abandoned in a brush area around San Lorenzo Drive.

However they are still attempting to locate the driver.