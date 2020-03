A driver is arrested after authorities find more than $10,000 in cash during a routine traffic stop.

The discovery was made on Tuesday, March 3rd by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a black Ford F-150 on I-35 for a traffic violation.

The troop search the vehicle and found $10,803 in the center console of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for money laundering and was taken to the Webb County Jail.