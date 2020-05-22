DPS to reopen for limited services

You might be able to get your new driver's license as soon as next Friday.

Under the orders of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety offices across the state will begin to re-open in phases.



As DPS offices reopen, they will be opening with limited services available, by appointment only, and with safety precautions in mind.



DPS will open it's doors next Friday, May 29th.



The first set of appointments will be accessible online on Tuesday, May 26th at 1 p.m.

The only services available will be to customers trying to get:

- a Texas driver's license for the first time.

- a commercial driver license

- a learner's permit or I.D.

- or those who want to take a driving test

- you can visit their website at DPS.texas.gov to learn more.