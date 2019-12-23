DPS will be enforcing safe driving with increased patrol

Before you start celebrating the end of the year, law enforcement is reminding you to do it responsibly.

In 2018, 351 people were arrested for drunk driving. That is why they have already increased patrol and are on the lookout for anyone driving intoxicated.

They recommend you to find a ride before you think about popping open that champagne.

Their operation of increased presence will take place all the way until New Years Day.

They also remind you to buckle up and slow down for emergency responders on the road.