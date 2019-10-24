DWI accident leaves woman in critical condition

A vehicle accident leaves one woman in critical condition early Thursday morning.

According to Laredo Police they were called out to the 1900 block of Park Street.

There they found a vehicle that had crashed into a railroad crossing device around 2 this morning.

Police say it was a single vehicle accident.

Inside, they found a man and a woman. However, the woman was treated immediately by EMS due to her injuries.

“She received those injuries during the accident and she was taken to the hospital and later flown out to a San Antonio hospital because of the severity of the injuries,” said Joe Baeza of the Laredo Police Department. “Officers did note, according to the report, that the individual that was driving, later identified as Norberto de la Garza, had signs of intoxication.”

Police administered a field sobriety test and it was determined he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Garza was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.