Dad shoots barber 3 times in dispute over son’s haircut, deputies say

Deputies in Texas responded to a barbershop over the weekend after they say the father of a teen customer in the parking lot shot a barber.

The owner of the shop is not ready to be on camera, but he said the teen had a consultation and cut earlier on Saturday. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

"The disturbing part of this is we believe this 13-year-old was in the car when he shot our complainant," Detective Wallace Wyatt said.

The dad, who was present at the time, paid for the style and they left.

The owner says the dad and son came back about 20 minutes later because the father wanted a different style that would last longer.

The owner says they tried to offer him the second haircut for free, but dad refused and paid for it.

“After the second haircut was over, the son apparently went to the car. Dad and the first barber got into an argument outside and that’s when the shooting occurred,” Wyatt explained.

Wyatt said the barber was hit in the abdomen, leg and arm, but is expected to be okay.

The owner of the shop doesn't know how the disagreement ended up in the parking lot.

Investigators say they have identified the father and tried to track him down with no luck. They are now hoping he steps forward voluntarily.

