Dallas County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the Dallas County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, and four other inmates are being tested and quarantined.

Dallas County Jail

The Dallas County Sheriff made the announcement during an afternoon news conference on Wednesday.

Sheriff Brown says the inmate, who was among 50 others in a pod, has been moved from the jail and is under isolation in another location.

Four other inmates who also lived in that space were symptomatic and are being tested and quarantined in another facility.

The inmate confirmed to have contracted the virus has been in the custody of the sheriff's department since December, meaning the virus came into the jail through another person.

The sheriff says they are investigating how the virus got into the jail's population, and employees who had contact with the inmate are being asked to self-quarantine.

Jail personnel are continuing to screen other inmates and take temperatures as a precaution.