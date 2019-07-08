Dallas goes blue for fallen officers

In honor of Texas Law Enforcement Fallen Officer Day, the City of Dallas lit up the night sky in blue to remember the five police officers that were shot and killed during the downtown ambush.

Dallas changed its traditional green skyline for blue lights to pay tribute to Dallas Police Officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith and Patrick Zamarripa, and dart officer Brent Thompson were killed in the line of duty in the deadliest attack on law enforcement in the U.S.

The ambush happened as a peaceful protest against police brutality.

The gunman was later killed by a bomb robot after the attack.