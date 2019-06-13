Dallas man arrested in connection to three murders

Dallas Police arrested a man and charged him with three murders across the metro area including a transgender woman who was found dead last month.

Authorities arrested 34-year-old Kendrell Lavar Lyles for the murder of two people.

During the course of the investigation, police say they were able to connect Lyles to Muhlaysia Booker's murder.

Authorities say Lyles drove the same car that is believed to have picked up Booker on May 18th.

The other two victims were not named.

Police say Lyles is also a person of interest in the death of another transgender woman but did not explain why.

Investigators are continuing to examine Lyles' connection to other unsolved cases.