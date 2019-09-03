Say do you remember, dancing in September?

We're doing a little rain dance in September, in hopes that we could see some chances of precipitation.

On Tuesday we are going to start out in the mid-70s and make our way up to a high of 97 degrees.

Throughout the day we are going to have a 20 percent chance of precipitation and as we head into Wednesday, those chances will start to increase and our temperatures will drop just a tad.

We should enjoy those cooler temperatures while they last, by the weekend we are looking to bounce back to the triple digits.

Rember we are still technically in summer, fall doesn't officially start until anothe 20 days.