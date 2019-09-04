Dashcam catches moment trailer strikes fire officials

Dramatic dashcam video shows an out-of-control trailer hitting two firefighters in southeastern Oklahoma.

Stringtown Police were at the scene of an accident on a slick road last month, when a dashcam caught another collision.

An out-of-control trailer, slammed into two Stringtown firefighters, knocking them off their feet and to the ground.

Luckily, both men were fine and sustained only bumps and bruises.

No word on whether the driver faced any charges.

Police released the video with the intent on showing drivers the importance of slowing down when driving near a crime scene, especially when driving on slippery roads.

