Database quickly determines background check prior to firearm purchase

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An effort to close loopholes when it comes to buying firearms is gaining legs on Capitol Hill.
Legislation to fix “the National Criminal Background Check System Act" which requires the Department of Justice to establish a plan for federal agencies to certify that they have provided records of people who are non-qualified to a database.
It also provides grant funding to states and agencies in helping gather and check records, so the database can quickly determine a person's background before buying a gun.