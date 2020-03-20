Day five City briefing: Health Department awaits 28 COVID-19 tests

Local health officials are reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the city.

At the daily media briefing, Laredo Health Department director Doctor Hector Gonzalez says the total number of affected is now three.

However, all three are in stable condition, none of the three were hospitalized but are currently under quarantine.

The third affected is a federal official whose case is probably travel related.

The second affected is a LISD employee and worked at a City rec center who had contact with the first COVID-19 case.

"The school is Dovalina Elementary, we are contacting the family," said Dr. Hector Gonzalez. "The person is also a student in TAMIU. They are also a part time employee at Blas Castaneda Rec Center."

Currently, Laredo has tested 45 people resulting in 15 negatives, and two positives.

The results for the other 28 are still pending.

City officials are urging the public to be respectful of the individuals privacy.

They are reaching out to anyone who had contact with the individuals of the two new cases.