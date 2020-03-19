Day four City briefing: Health Department gives updates

Day four of the official briefings from City and county officials reiterate restrictions, provide updates from the Health Department, and Laredo police even speak on enforcement.

Thursday is the first day that mandatory restrictions go into effect in the city, but the county is also joining in.

During the meeting, Judge Tano Tijerina announced that he is on board with all the restrictions and is issuing this to county residents as of today.

City of Laredo Health Department director Doctor Hector Gonzalez provided an update on tests being done.

As of Thursday, there are 39 tests, 10 negative, and the one positive case we've all heard about.

The department did confirm a case of seasonal coronavirus, but that is completely different from COVID-19.

Laredo police say they have all hands on deck. In the last week they've seen a 20 to 30 percent decrease in arrests.

Police and City code enforcement officers are out visiting businesses, asking them to either modify or close down if they aren't meeting restriction.

Coming up on the kgns news evening edition, we'll explain the difference between seasonal coronavirus and COVID-19.