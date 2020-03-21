Day six City briefing: City announces closure of all parks

On day six of the City and county's daily briefings concerning COVID-19, the Health Department gives an update on how testing is doing and the City comes to the decision to close all parks.

As of Saturday, March 21st at noon the City has implemented the closure of all City parks and recreational facilities.

According to City Manager Robert Eads, many people were still congregating at the parks which led to the decision to temporarily close them.

This includes Lake Casa Blanca, which is a state park. Also closed are all golf courses including the Country Club, all playgrounds, baseballs fields, as well as biking and walking trails.

As of Friday night, a fourth case of COVID-19 was announced. This fourth person was connected to the first and second positive cases.

None of these confirmed cases have been to the hospital and are all recovering well. The patients are all in quarantine and will only be released in the future when their COVID-19 tests come back negative twice.

Besides these 4 confirmed cases, 7 of the most recents tests have come back negative, and 34 tests are still being waited on.

Furthermore, convenience stores are enforcing the 10 person limit in a space and are asking customers to form a line outside in order to follow the City's guidelines.