Daycare center gets farewell parade after closing its doors

A schoolhouse owner that has been changing the lives of many for nearly 50 years is saying goodbye but not without a proper farewell.

After 46 years of providing education to young kids, Los Pepitos Schoolhouse is closing its doors.

The pandemic played a role in its closing and the retirement of owner Rosalinda Gonzalez.

Families and former students wanted to do something special for Gonzalez, so they organized a parade Tuesday evening.

Over 70 people drove by Gonzalez’s home to offer their best wishes to the woman who helped shape their lives.