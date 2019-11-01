Daylight saving time ends on Sunday!

It's that time of year when the clocks change and you get that extra hour of sleep.

Daylight saving time ends at two a.m. this Sunday, November third, which means we will “Fall back” to standard time.

Smart devices will usually do it automatically; meanwhile, most people will still need to manually set their clocks and watches back.

There are a few places where people don't have to do anything because they never went on daylight saving time.

Like Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, or the states of Hawaii and Arizona.

For the rest of us, we will get what feels like an extra hour in bed Sunday morning, guilt free.

Daylight saving time will return at two a.m. on March eighth.