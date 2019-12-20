Deadline approaching for shipping Christmas gifts

Every year millions of people rely on the postal service to send and receive Christmas gifts.

This has been the busiest week of the year for the mailing and shipping season with 2.5 billion pieces being processed.

If you still need to ship a gift out for Christmas, you're running out of time.

First class mail and packages needs to be shipped out today to make it in time for Christmas.

The deadline for priority mail is the 23rd.

However, keep in mind that actual delivery date may vary depending on origin and destination.