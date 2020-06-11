Deadline to register for run-off election is this Monday!

If you are looking to cast your ballot in the upcoming primary run-off election, the deadline to register is right around the corner.

Voters will have until Monday, June 15th to register for the run-off election which is set to take place on July 14th.

The Webb County Elections Office will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for voters who would like to register or make changes to their voting record.

The Webb County Elections office is located at 1110 Washington Street, Suite 103 in the Billy Hall Building.