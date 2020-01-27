Deadline to register to vote approaching

If you plan on voting in this year's Democrat or Republican primary election, make sure you are registered to vote.

If you are already registered, you have nothing to worry about... but if you moved recently or just became of age to vote, the deadline to register is one week from Monday, January 27th.

To register, you can visit the Webb County Elections Office located at 1110 Washington or seek out a volunteer voter registrar to assist in registering you to vote.

For more information, give the Elections Office a call at (956) 523-4050.