Dear Winter, I hope you don't go away

It feels like we just skipped winter and dove into early spring.

Looking back, we had a few cold days in November and a few in December.

Since we started January, we haven't seen any severe winter weather conditions nor have we dropped below the 40-degree mark.

On Monday we will start out in the high 40s during the early morning hours but we will reach a high of 78 degrees by the afternoon.

Then on Tuesday, we will drop just a bit in the mid 60's which still isn't winter weather but it's a lot cooler than normal Laredo temperatures.

On Wednesday we will bounce back up to the 70s and then on Thursday, we could get up to a high of 80 by the afternoon.

Overall, January has been quite a warm month for us but this could all change as we head into the middle of the month.

Until then, enjoy the great outdoors while the kids are still out of school.