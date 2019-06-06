Decent Chance at 110F on Weekend

Strong thunderstorms formed just north of the desert air that is beginning to move into south Texas. The strong storms are moving from the San Antonio area southeastward toward the mid Texas coast. Further south were the isolated smaller showers that developed over the Laredo area. These are shifting to the east, and as the desert air becomes more dominant, our main weather concern will be the very high temperatures. A cold front will edge in from the north along with a bit more of a gulf influence by Monday. Temperatures will drop back to the 90's with chances of showers.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the high 70's. Mostly sunny Friday, high around 107. Sunny Saturday and Sunday, highs around 110, possibly a little above on Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers Monday through Wednesday, high in the 90's. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the high 90's.