Deceptive handy man arrested for theft

Laredo Police Detectives have arrested a handy man on charges of theft of property.

Juan Carlos Villarreal, 41, allegedly offered services such as air conditioning repairs and maintenance to unsuspecting customers, accepting deposits but never returning to complete the work order.

Villarreal reportedly went to businesses and public places like hardware stores and flea markets to offer work on a variety of services.

A victim reported to police that Villarreal passed out business cards and offered to install a garage door opener for him, but after a down deposit of $120 was made, Villarreal never returned to complete the installation.

According to a second victim, Villarreal went to their home and asked for a $280 deposit to order an air conditioning part, and never returned contact afterwards.

Villarreal was arrested for Theft Class B after both incidents.

The Laredo Police Department recommends checking work references before hiring a stranger to perform expensive home repairs and services.