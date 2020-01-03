Del Mar Boulevard road closure

People using Del Mar Boulevard in their commute might want to consider an alternate route next week.

That's because the right lane from Country Drive across from Alexander High School, up to Sandhill Drive just short of Loop 20 will be closed.

The closure will begin Monday morning, January 6th going through Friday, January 10th.

During this time a private contractor will be installing fiber optic cables.

Everyone who drives along this portion of Del Mar is asked to drive with caution and mind the crews working on the road.