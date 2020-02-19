Local Democratic chairman talks about Wednesday's debate

Six Democratic presidential candidates are moments away from hitting the Las Vegas stage for Wednesday’s debate.

Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and for the first time Michael Bloomberg will be hitting the stage.

The chairman of the local Democratic Party thinks this new and late addition will offer voters more perspective on all candidates.

The Democratic presidential race has been heating up as eight remain active but only six qualified for the upcoming debate.

The Webb County Democratic Party chairman Alberto Torres says since Wednesday is the second day of early voting, the debate allows Democratic voters to evaluate and study all the candidates.

Torres says he hears from a lot of voters, especially over 50 years of age that they were once committed to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Now they are weighing their options between Biden and Bloomberg.

Critics of the former New York Mayor say that he is buying his way into the election; however, Torres says Bloomberg wants to send a strong "Trump-like" message.

Torres adds Michael Bloomberg will be setting up a headquarters here in Webb County.

Something that he says is not typical for a primary election.

The location will be announced later this week.

Meanwhile, another candidate is also in Nevada this week.

According to NBC News, President Trump stopped by and is scheduled to attend a rally and a prison inmate graduation ceremony.

You can catch the Democratic Debate on right here on NBC at 8 p.m. eastern.