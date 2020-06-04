Demonstrators gather for Black Lives Matter Protest City Hall

Demonstrators gathered for another protest in front of City Hall on Thursday morning.

Dozens met at the steps of City Hall holding signs that say “Silence is Violence” and “Black lives Matter”.

This all comes after the death of George Floyd, the man who died while in police custody.

A video of Floyd’s death circulated online sparking outrage nationwide.

The protest is just one of the many movements that citizens have taken part in as a way to have their voices heard and put a stop to racism and police brutality.