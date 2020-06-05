Demonstrators protest police brutality in downtown Austin

Protests continued in many cities over the death of George Floyd including Austin, Texas.

A group of demonstrators gathered outside Austin Police Headquarters to "Talk openly with officers" about police brutality and holding them accountable.

The crowd could be heard chanting "No peace until no police" and "Who killed Michael?"

The group is referring to Michael Ramos, an unarmed man who died during a shooting incident with Austin police in April.

A group of officers took a knee in solidarity with the protesters, linking hands and raising their fists in the air.

Then the group marched to the Texas Capitol while holding signs and chanting.

Once there, protesters kneeled down in a moment of silence on both sides of Congress Avenue, raising their fists.