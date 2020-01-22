Denton Police officer shoots and kills man holding frying pan and cleaver

A police officer in north Texas fatally shot a man at an apartment complex early Tuesday after the man refused to drop a frying pan and a meat cleaver that he was holding.

Officers were called out to an apartment complex in Denton at around 3 a.m. after several people called 911 to report a man was banging on doors and shattering light fixtures in a hallway of the complex.

Police first used a taser on the man but then an officer opened fire, striking the man. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

One officer was stabbed but officials say the injuries aren't life-threatening.

Officials have not released the names of the officers involved or the man who was killed, but the city said the officer who shot the man had six years of service with the Denton Police Department.