Department of Homeland Security sees a drop in border crossings

Travel on the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico has dropped in the past week, as the Trump administration attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

An official from the Department of Homeland Security says lawful vehicle and pedestrian border traffic is down 70-percent compared to normal traffic flow.

Sources also say illegal border crossings are down.

President Trump has issued travel restrictions over coronavirus concerns and last week, the administration said it would return migrants who illegally cross the border to Mexico, Canada or their country of origin.

It also said it was limiting lawful travel at ports of entry to only essential traffic.